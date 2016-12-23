Signal No. 3 possible in Metro Manila due to ‘Nina’

Severe tropical storm “Nina” may directly affect Metro Manila, the state weather bureau said on Friday.

Storm Signal No. 2 or 3 may be raised over Metro Manila on Monday, Rene Paciente, assistant weather bureau division chief of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said in a press briefing.

“Pero depende sa intensity, pag tumama sa kalupaan pwedeng humina bago dumating sa Maynila (But it depends on the intensity, if it reaches the land, it may weaken before entering Manila),” he said.

It will be a rainy Monday over Metro Manila, he added.

Nina is expected to reach a typhoon intensity before its projected landfall on Sunday afternoon or evening over Bicol-Samar area.

Storm signals may be raised starting Friday afternoon or evening.

Nina is expected to bring moderate to heavy rains over Central and Southern Luzon and will exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Wednesday. RAM/rga