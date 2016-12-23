More Filipinos expect happy Christmas—SWS

More Filipinos are expecting a happy celebration of Christmas this year, according to the latest survey by Social Weather Stations (SWS).

The SWS survey, conducted from Dec. 3 to 6, showed 73 percent of 1,500 respondents or seven out of 10 Filipinos expect a merry Christmas.

This was a steady increase from 72 percent recorded last year and 71 percent in 2014. The latest figure was also the third highest since the survey started in 2002.

Only five percent of respondents said they expect a sad Christmas, the lowest since the four percent recorded in 2003 and three percent in 2002.

Those who expect neither a happy nor sad Christmas was set at 21 percent, slightly higher than last year’s 20 percent.

Seventy-five percent of respondents also answered “yes” when asked the question “Is it better to give than to receive?” This was slightly lower than the all-time high 77 percent logged last year.

The survey, first published in BusinessWorld, has a ±3 percent error margin for national percentages. RAM

