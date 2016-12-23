Estrada in hospital due to pneumonia

Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada has been confined in a hospital due to pneumonia, Radio dzMM reported on Friday.

Citing Estrada’s son Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito, the report said the former president was brought to Cardinal Santos Hospital in San Juan City two days ago and was diagnosed with slight infection in the lungs.

But the report said Estrada’s condition has been improving.

Doctors, however, did not advise Estrada to go home yet as they are monitoring his condition, it added. YG/RAM