Friday, December 23, 2016
Close  
newsinfo / Metro
  • share this

Estrada in hospital due to pneumonia

/ 09:38 AM December 23, 2016
erap

Manila Mayor Joseph Ejercito Estrada. EDWIN BACASMAS/INQUIRER FILE PHOTO

Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada has been confined in a hospital due to pneumonia, Radio dzMM reported on Friday.

Citing Estrada’s son Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito, the report said the former president was brought to Cardinal Santos Hospital in San Juan City two days ago and was diagnosed with slight infection in the lungs.

But the report said Estrada’s condition has been improving.

ADVERTISEMENT

Doctors, however, did not advise Estrada to go home yet as they are monitoring his condition, it added. YG/RAM

TAGS: disease, Health, hospital, Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada, pneumonia
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net


© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved