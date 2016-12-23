Duterte’s excellent rating dips

President Duterte remains trusted by four of five Filipinos, but his “excellent” net trust rating has slipped, according to the latest survey of pollster Social Weather Stations (SWS).

The latest SWS survey, the results of which were released on Thursday, showed that out of 1,500 adult respondents, 81 percent had “much trust” in Mr. Duterte, 9 percent had “little trust” and 10 percent were undecided.

Net trust down

ADVERTISEMENT

The survey yielded an excellent net trust score (much trust minus little trust) of +72, 4 points down from +76 (83-percent much trust minus 8-percent little trust) he obtained in September and 7 points lower from the record-high +79 (84-percent much trust minus 5-percent little trust) in June.

Mr. Duterte is battling widespread criticism of his brutal campaign against illegal drugs, which has seen police and unknown assailants kill about 6,000 people in just six months.

The noncommissioned Fourth Quarter Social Weather Report, conducted on Dec. 3-6, had a margin of error of plus-or-minus 3 percentage points.

By area, net trust in Mr. Duterte ranged from +85 in Mindanao to +65 in Metro Manila. By economic class, it ranged from +73 among Class D to +59 among Classes ABC.

Mr. Duterte’s net trust scores were +73 and +71 in urban and rural areas, respectively, and they were +75 among men and +69 among women.

By age group, Mr. Duterte’s net trust scores ranged from +80 among ages 35-44 to +63 among ages 55 and up.

By educational attainment, his scores ranged from +78 among college graduates to +64 among elementary graduates and undergraduates.

SWS considers a rating of +70 and above excellent; +50 to +69, very good; +30 to +49, good; +10 to +29, moderate; +9 to -9, neutral; -10 to -29, poor; -30 to -49, bad; -50 to -69, very bad; and -70 and below, execrable.

Palace happy

Happy about the survey results despite the decline in Mr. Duterte’s rating, Malacañang thanked the nation for its trust in the President.

Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar called the survey results a “testament” to the popular support for Mr. Duterte’s campaign against illegal drugs, crime and corruption.

The people’s continued trust in Mr. Duterte gives him more reason to pursue programs to combat the drug menace, criminality and malfeasance in public office, Andanar said.

The latest SWS survey was taken before Mr. Duterte boasted about “personally killing” people when he was mayor of Davao City. —REPORTS FROM INQUIRER RESEARCH AND LEILA B. SALAVERRIA