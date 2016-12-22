Allocation of 2017 budget is pro-people — Legarda

Senator Loren Legarda on Thursday said that she is proud of the work they have done for the budget for 2017, calling it pro-people as it addresses the “most basic needs of the people while improving the country’s economic growth.”

President Duterte on the same day signed the first budget of the new administration, the 2017 General Appropriations Act (GAA) worth P3.350 trillion.

She mentioned all of the agencies where the budget will be allocated for as well as their projects and programs. Most funds will be used mainly for revamping programs, increase of help to the poor, site developments, construction and additional facilities.

“Through this budget, we aim to fuel hope and inspire our people to believe in our collective future again. We have provided funds to ensure universal healthcare coverage, free irrigation for farmers, free tuition in state universities and colleges (SUCs), additional allowance for teachers, police and military, rice allowance for conditional cash transfer beneficiaries, creation of drug rehabilitation centers, increase in prisoners’ subsistence allowance, pension for Post World War II veterans and centenarians, among many others,” said Legarda, Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance in a statement.

“A leap in infrastructure spending is also one of the priorities of the 2017 budget given its indispensable role in poverty reduction, raising productivity, and in spreading the benefits of economic growth,” she added.