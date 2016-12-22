Aguirre: De Lima’s disobedience case ‘easiest to file’

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre on Thursday said that they filed a disobedience case against Senator Leila de Lima because it was the easiest case to file.

Aside from the four cases filed earlier this month against the senator, the government filed another case on Wednesday, accusing De Lima of trying to sabotage a congressional investigation about her alleged involvement in the drug trade.

”’Yan po kasi ang pinakamadaling [pwedeng ikaso], hindi na kinakailangan ng counter affidavit kaya the complaint can even be filed directly, so ‘wag kayo magtataka,” Aguirre said in an interview with Radyo Inquirer.

(Disobedience is the easiest case [to file], a counter affidavit is not needed so the complaint can even be filed directly, so don’t be puzzled.)

“Ayan ang pinakamabilis na kaso na pu-pwedeng disisyonan ng DOJ (Department of Justice), ‘yun pong iba, nangangailangan ng process at ‘yung four cases na finile kay De Lima, tapos na kahapon, dedesisyonan na,” he added.

(That is the easiest case that DOJ can make decision on, others would need a process, and the other four cases filed against De Lima were already done yesterday, and will be decided soon.)

Aguirre said that the DOJ’s decision on the four other cases might come out by January.

He said that Kerwin Espinosa might add a case against the senator, while the National Bureau of Investigation would file against De Lima, Ronnie Dayan, and Espinosa.

“NBI po ang magkakaso sa tatlo kasi ‘di ba, sila ang nagbigayan ng pera (The NBI will file a case against the three because they are the ones who gave out money),” he said.

With all the raps filed against the senator, Aguirre sees the possibility of De Lima’s disbarment. JE/rga