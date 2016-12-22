‘Excellent’ trust rating shows continued support for Duterte—Palace

The “excellent” trust rating of President Rodrigo Duterte in the recent Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey showed continued support for the President’s agenda of eliminating illegal drugs, criminality and corruption, Malacañang said on Thursday.

“We thank the Filipino people for their continued trust [in] the President. Net public confidence in the President stays excellent at +72 during the Fourth Quarter,” Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said in statement.

Despite the decline in Duterte’s trust rating during the last quarter of 2016, his rating remained in the “excellent” bracket.

“It is noteworthy to mention that the President’s net trust rating has been excellent for three consecutive quarters, namely, days before his inauguration on June 30, last September, and now December,” Andanar said.

“The result of the SWS survey was a testament that our people continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the President’s agenda of getting rid … of illegal drugs, crime, and corruption,” he added.

The Palace official said an excellent rating inspires the government to continue to “pursue with greater resolve” its job of addressing the country’s problems.

“This gives him and members of his team to pursue with greater resolve the administration’s goal of a Philippines free from the drug scourge, crime incidents, and malfeasance in public service,” he said. RAM/rga