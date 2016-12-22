2 dead, 1 hurt in Laguna ‘Simbang Gabi’ shooting

SAN PEDRO CITY, Laguna—Two people were killed while one was wounded in a drug-related shooting incident in Biñan City in Laguna province on Wednesday evening, the police said Thursday.

A report from the Laguna police headquarters said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday near the San Antonio Parish Church in Barangay (village) San Antonio.

According to the report, at least two gunmen targeted a certain Allan Fernandez, who police said was included in their illegal drug watchlist.

It was not immediately clear if Fernandez was a church worker but the report said he was providing security at the church, where dawn masses (Simbang Gabi) were being held.

Gunmen fired shots at Fernandez but stray bullets also hit churchgoers Christine Joy Sailog and Rowena Flores. The victims were brought to different hospitals in the city but Fernandez and Sailog were dead on arrival.

Flores, meanwhile, sustained gunshot wounds that required surgery, the report added.

