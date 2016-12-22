PH’s biggest arena in Bulacan ready for 2017

Philippine Arena, the world’s biggest indoor stadium, would usher in the New Year with events that seek to bring families together to bid goodbye to 2016 and welcome 2017.

GP Santos IV, Philippine Arena chief operating officer, said in a statement that the 55,000-seat arena would host the PBA Manila Classico game on Dec. 25 and a two-day New Year countdown on Dec. 30-31 to provide a venue for families to celebrate the holidays.

“The basic unit of society is the family and here the family is not just composed of married couples and their children but also grandparents, cousins, house help and even friends,” Santos said.

He said the development of Philippine Arena “is geared toward strengthening the ties of this unit, the bonds of family.”

He said the sporting and fireworks events typify the type of family-centered activities that could be found in Philippine Arena and the 140-hectare Ciudad de Victoria.

Santos said families could also welcome the New Year at Ciudad de Victoria, which features giant inflatable slides and carnival rides. Concerts by popular bands, like Juan dela Cruz, would also be held.

Organizers would also put together a 30-minute fireworks display for the New Year.

Promoting family values is at the core of Philippine Arena activities, said Santos.

The area has also started to establish itself as a premiere sporting venue. The Philippine Sports Stadium, which is in Ciudad de Victoria, is now home to the University of the Philippines track team.