5 hurt as SUV plows through Naia crowd

Five men, including two foreigners, were hurt when a sport utility vehicle (SUV) plowed through a crowd at Terminal 3 of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) on Tuesday night.

According to a report from the Airport Police Department (APD), the driver identified as Agnes Barbosa made the mistake of stepping on the accelerator instead of the brakes, sending the SUV straight toward a group of new arrivals and well-wishers.

The vehicle only stopped when it hit and damaged a railing, pressing it against one of the pillars.

The 24-year-old Barbosa, a doctor’s assistant at Philippine General Hospital and driver of a Ford Ranger (AOL 999), was then passing through the lane for regular taxis at the arrival area around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The APD identified the injured as Ahmad Heba, an arriving passenger from Hong Kong; Scott Massey, an arriving passenger from Cebu; Edwin Rubei, who had just landed from Cagayan province; and Greggy Cunayan and Troy Troani.

They sustained minor injuries and were brought to Pasay General Hospital for further treatment after receiving initial medical attention at Naia.

Barbosa was taken into APD custody and is facing charges for reckless imprudence resulting in multiple physical injuries. —JEANNETTE I. ANDRADE/rga