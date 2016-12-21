4 drug suspects killed in Laguna drug operation

SAN PEDRO CITY, Laguna — Four drug suspects in Batangas province were killed in a police operation in Calamba City in Laguna, the police on Wednesday said.

In a phone interview Wednesday, the Batangas police director, Senior Supt. Leopoldo Cabanag, said members of the Batangas police served arrest warrants against Arnulfo de Silva, alias “Banker,” and another suspect Emar Alejandro Cabrera around 7:30 a.m. in Barangay Parian, Calamba City.

But during the operation, “the suspects fired shots, prompting the operatives to return fire,” Cabanag said.

Also killed were Renando dela Luna Vergara and a still unidentified male suspect. All four suspects died while being taken to the Calamba Doctors’ Hospital.

De Silva was also a suspect in the 2011 ambush of Batangas intelligence police officer, Supt. Rodney Ramirez, in Taal town.

De Silva and Cabrera faced arrest warrants for murder issued by Judge Juanito Areta. Both were also tagged by the police as high value targets in the investigation of the illegal drug trade in the country.

Recovered from the suspects were five sachets of suspected “shabu,” a hand grenade, and four guns and ammunition for .38 and .45-guns. SFM