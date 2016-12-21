For telling Dayan to hide, criminal raps filed vs De Lima

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has filed a criminal case against Senator Leila De Lima for ignoring a summons from Congress and stopping her former driver/boyfriend Ronnie from attending the House inquiry on the proliferation of the illegal drug trade inside the New Bilibid Prison (NBP).

De Lima is facing a case for violation of Article 150 of the Revised Penal Code for disobedience to summons issued by the national assembly, its committee or subcommittees.

Complainants are House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, House Majority Floor Leader Rodolfo Farinas and House Committee on Justice Chair Reynaldo Umali.

The Senator was invited to attend the Congressional inquiry on the proliferation of illegal drugs inside the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) on Sept. 20 and 21 and Oct. 5 and 6.

“Respondent opted to ignore all invitations and failed to attend any of the hearings conducted by the Committee,” the complaint stated.

“Worse, respondent even insulted the House of Representative by calling its Committee a kangaroo court/committee and its proceedings a sham.”

Like De Lima, a subpoena was also issued to Dayan but it was also ignored. Then, on Oct. 6, after failing to attend the hearing, a show cause order was issued ordering him to explain why he should not be cited for contempt.

On Oct. 10, Dayan was ordered arrested by Congress.

After Dayan’s arrest, the Congressional inquiry was reopened last month. During the hearing, Dayan revealed that De Lima instructed him not to appear before Congress. The Senator gave the instruction through a text message to Dayan’s daughter.

In the resolution written by Assistant State Prosecutor Vilma D. Lopez-Sarmiento and approved by Officer-In-Charge Prosecutor General Jorge Catalan Jr., probable cause was found to warrant the filing of a case against the senator.

“Respondent’s advice to Mr. Dayan through his daughter to hide and not to appear in the house inquiry constitutes an act amounting to restraining another to attend as a witness in the national assembly (now Congress of the Philippines) and inducing disobedience to a summon,” the DOJ resolution stated.

Violation of Article 150 has a penalty of arresto mayor or one month and 1 day up to six months of imprisonment or a fine ranging from P200 to P1,000 or both (fine and imprisonment). CBB

