Duterte:  I’ll quit if my kin are proven corrupt

MANILA — President Duterte is ready to step down from power if his children or any of his relatives were proven involved in corruption.

The President made this vow on Monday when he hosted a boodle fight for members of the Presidential Security Group (PSG), the composite team of police and military personnel tasked to secure the country’s most powerful man.

He directed the PSG and other government employees not to provide special treatment to anybody who would try to use his name to ask for favors.

“I have mentioned this to my family and I will stand by my word. If any of my relatives or my children are engaged in corruption, I will resign immediately,” Mr. Duterte said.

“I have instructed my children. Don’t give in to (the requests) of my children or relatives. If they use my name, they have a racket,” he added. “If it is aboveboard, why will they ask for favors? I have said don’t do it. Don’t ever do it.”

Besides his personal advocacy against illegal drugs and criminality, the President had promised to rid the bureaucracy of corruption during his term.

“If my children or my nephews and nieces are into influence peddling, I will resign immediately. No drama. No anything,” he said.

He again reiterated he was not afraid to lose the presidency, saying he had accomplished enough as mayor of Davao City for 23 years.

Mr. Duterte likewise reminded the PSG stay “loyal to the Constitution.”

“Do not be loyal to me. If I have committed a grave error, you can do what you want. But preserve the presidency… because it is needed by our country,” he said. SFM