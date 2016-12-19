Key police officials get P50k to P400k bonus from Duterte

Top police officials are getting from P50,000 to P400,000 each as a Christmas bonus from President Rodrigo Duterte following a “successful” war on drugs, Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa announced on Monday.

Ironically, Duterte’s cash gift will not reach members of the police force who are directly operating in the field.

“That’s how much he (President) supports the PNP. Love na love niya ang PNP kaya lahat tayo happy,” Dela Rosa said in a speech during the Christmas party of police officials and their families in Camp Crame.

The police chief said it was the first time the President was giving a Christmas bonus to PNP officials.

“Kunin n’yo pamasko n’yo ranging from P400,000 at pinakamababa P100,000 sa mga star-rank officers. Pinakamababa sa mga hindi star-rank mga P50,000. Okay na sa inyo ‘yon?” Dela Rosa told the officials, who replied with a resounding “Yes!”

Being the PNP’s highest official, Dela Rosa is expected to receive P400,000. Other star-rank officers in the PNP command group, regional and provincial directors and heads of national support units—from the director to the chief of staff—will also receive cash gift above P100,000.

Key officials with ranks of senior superintendent below will receive cash above P50,000.

Dela Rosa said they can claim their bonuses in his office starting Monday.

In a press conference after the program, the PNP chief explained that it’s already out of President Duterte’s budget if he would also give money to lower-ranking police officers.

Most PNP members who carry out PNP’s operations against drugs are junior officers and non-commissioned officers.

“Hindi naman kaya ni Presidente bigyan lahat. While gusto nya bigyan lahat down to the last PO1 and NUP (non-uniformed personnel), wala na mangyayari. Hindi kakayanin ng pera kung saan niya hahanapin yung pera na ‘yan but that’s enough for us dahil first time nangyari dito sa PNP na meron talagang cash gift from Malacañang. So everybody enjoys,” he said.

A police official, who requested anonymity for fear of reprisal, told INQUIRER.net that the distribution of cash gifts to officials would be unfair for officers who directly take part in operations against drugs.

“Aren’t police officers who put themselves in the line of fire more deserving of the reward than the officials?” he said.

Another officer, who also asked not to be named, said the millions of pesos spent for the Christmas bonuses of high-ranking officials should be instead spent to improve the equipment used by operating forces on the ground.

“If you would estimate the total amount of cash gifts the officials will receive, that would be millions of pesos. They could at least spend that to buy new equipment for the troops operating for the government’s drug war,” he told INQUIRER. net over the phone.

But Dela Rosa said critics should not make an issue out of Duterte’s bonus for the police. CBB/rga