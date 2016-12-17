Rolito Go asks for Maguans’ forgiveness: ‘I have suffered enough’

“I have suffered enough. I hope they will understand my situation.”

This was the plea of convicted murderer Rolito Go as he asked anew for forgiveness to the family of De La Salle University graduate Eldon Maguan whom he shot dead in a road rage incident in 1991.

On Friday, the Supreme Court ordered the immediate release of Go, who has served 20 years and 8 months in prison.

“Iba na ang feeling. Iba na ang pakiramdam na freeman na ako (It’s a different feeling. I feel different now that I am a freeman),” Go said in an exclusive interview with Radyo Inquirer 990AM on Friday night.

Go said officials from the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) went to his hospital on Friday night to process his release order.

Go, a construction magnate, is currently battling stage four colon cancer. He is now confined at the Metropolitan Medical Center in Manila.

He said he was happy that he could again spend Christmas with his family and children.

He then asked forgiveness from the family of Maguan.

“Ako ay humhingi ng kapatawaran sa nangyari. Itong nagyari hindi naman intentional, disgrasya lang (I am asking for forgiveness for what had happened. It was not intentional, it was an accident),” he said.

Go was convicted of shooting to death the then-25-year-old Maguan after the two figured in a traffic altercation in Greenhills, San Juan.

“Sa pamilya Maguan, sana maunawan nila ang sitwasyon ko. ‘Yung nagyari, ‘di naman intensyonal. Sana tanggapin na nila. Ako naman humihingi ng kapatawaran sa magulang niya, alam ko namang masakit para sa magulang (‘yung nagyari), he said.

(I hope the Maguan family understands my situation. What happened was not intentional. I hope they learn to accept it. I ask for his parents’ forgiveness because I know this is really painful for them.)

Serving his sentence in jail for more than 20 years, Go said his family also suffered due to his imprisonment.

“’Yung sa akin, nagdusa na ako. Sana maunawaan nila ‘yung sitwasyon ko. Kasi actually, hindi lang naman ako ang nag-susuffer pati pamilya ko, mga anak ko, sila nag-susuffer dahil sa nagyari sa akin,” he said.

(I can say that I have suffered enough. I hope they understand my situation. It was not only I who suffered, even my family, my children are suffering because of me.)

Go’s advice

“Stay cool,” said Go when asked about his advice to motorists who are figure in traffic altercation.

“Di na baleng ma-agrabyado nang konti. Bukas pass na ‘yan. ‘Yun ang pagkakamali ko dati, ‘di ko matanggap na ma-agrabyado ako. ‘Yung mga arogante, sana huwag nang gawin,” he said.

(It does not matter if you get inconvenienced a little. Tomorrow, you will forget it. That was my mistake before—I could not take any inconvenience. I hope we do not give in to arrogance.)

He said being arrogant on the road won’t bring you any good.

“Sa mga mainitin ang ulo, habaan ang apasensya. ‘Yung mga arogante, maga barumbadong magmaneho sana magbago na sila,” he said.

(Those who are easily agitated, they should be more patient. The reckless drivers should change for the better.)

Christmas wish

Asked about his plans now that he is a freeman, he said he wanted to spend it with his family.

Aware of his health condition, Go had one wish this Christmas.

“Mabigyan pa ako ng konting panahon pa sa mundo. Kahit ilang taon na lang (I hope I will be given more time, even for just a few more years),” he said.

The 69-yearl-old businessman said he wants to help small-scale businessmen who lack financial support.

“Sisikapin ko rin na pano matulungan ‘yung mga negosyante, ‘yung mga maliliit, naghahanap-buhay, nahihirapan din,” he said.

(I will do my best to help the small businessmen, those who are struggling to find a living.)

Despite his release order, Go would remain in the hospital for now due to his condition.

Asked about the first thing he would do, he said, “Matulog nang mahimbing. Kakain ng maayos. ‘Yung sakit ko gusto ko sana gumaling na (I wish to sleep well and eat well. I hope that I finally get healed).” With a report from Chona Yu, Radyo Inquirer 990AM/IDL