Just try, bishop dares Duterte on threat to kill rights advocates

A Catholic bishop has challenged President Duterte to make good on his threat to kill human rights advocates who are critical of his bloody war on illegal drugs.

Manila auxiliary bishop Broderick Pabillo dared the President to try and take down his critics, including members of the clergy who have slammed the government for the rising deaths.

“The culture of impunity in the name of the drug war would not spare anyone,” Pabillo said. “The human rights activists, lawyers and political enemies would be included and termed as drug coddlers. I am challenging him—he can try.”

Pabillo is the chair of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines’ Episcopal Commission on the Laity.

Mr. Duterte had earlier threatened to kill human rights activists who criticize his war on illegal drugs, which has taken almost 6,000 lives.

“In the Church, we don’t let ourselves be cowed by fear. We are on the side of the truth. Part of the Church’s history is martyrdom, that is happening until now,” he said.

He added that the Church would continue to encourage more people to speak up against extrajudicial killings.

“People should not keep quiet because of fear. Now is the time to speak out,” he said.